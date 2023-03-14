VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VAT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of VACNY opened at $29.33 on Friday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

VAT Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Further Reading

