Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $27,107.20 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $173.08. 1,005,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,360. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.