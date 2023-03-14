Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Shares Down 0.6%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.85. 17,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

