Verasity 24-Hour Volume Tops $41.73 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $41.73 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000883 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.