Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $20.72. Veritex shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 227,815 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Veritex Stock Up 17.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after acquiring an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

