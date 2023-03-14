Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Position Increased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 219.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

VET stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.