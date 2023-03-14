Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VET. Desjardins dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after buying an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 889,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.