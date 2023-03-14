Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VET. Desjardins dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:VET opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $30.17.
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,462,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after buying an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after buying an additional 131,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 889,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vermilion Energy (VET)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.