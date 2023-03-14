Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $69,482.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,914.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00326928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00615682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00078358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00513825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009520 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,310,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

