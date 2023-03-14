Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.
VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $281,433 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Viasat Stock Performance
VSAT opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Viasat has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
