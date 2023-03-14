Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Vinci Stock Down 2.5 %

DG stock opened at €105.58 ($113.53) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €104.62 and a 200-day moving average of €96.45. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($95.48).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

