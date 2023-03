Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.40

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

