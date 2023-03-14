VirtualMeta 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,402.10 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $17,402.10 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00296418 USD and is up 8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,454.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

