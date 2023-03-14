VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 81 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $9.84 on Tuesday, reaching $354.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

