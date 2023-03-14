VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 2.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $29,777,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $17,941,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. 125,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.34. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

