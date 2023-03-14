VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 391 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.67. 235,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,449. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

