VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 958 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 879,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

