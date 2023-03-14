VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,846 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. 299,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,348. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.