VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 210,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 336,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,542,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.19. The stock had a trading volume of 873,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

