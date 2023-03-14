VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

