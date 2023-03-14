VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE BLK traded up $16.15 on Tuesday, hitting $641.92. 228,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,702. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $721.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.01.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

