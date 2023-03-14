Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €237.00 ($254.84) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.66% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €4.64 ($4.99) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €130.46 ($140.28). 1,872,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €129.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.96. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a 1-year high of €162.38 ($174.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

