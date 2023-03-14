Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.63 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00013743 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $98.55 million and $11.81 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.42150058 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $10,959,356.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

