W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,931,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,185 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley makes up 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of W. R. Berkley worth $576,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 132,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,562. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

