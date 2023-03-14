Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

ETR WCH traded down €4.00 ($4.30) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €145.65 ($156.61). 165,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €139.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €128.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($201.18).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.