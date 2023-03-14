Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 322,330 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $48,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WMT opened at $137.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.98. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $371.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,398,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,909,849. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

