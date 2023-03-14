Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.15. 1,450,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,559,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

