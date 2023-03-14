Warther Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,980 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 3,784,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,955,707. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

