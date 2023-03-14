Warther Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 66,414 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 3.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 4,161,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,735,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.