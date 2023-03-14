Warther Private Wealth LLC Invests $266,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. 251,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,192. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

