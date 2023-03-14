Warther Private Wealth LLC Invests $565,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. 2,233,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,319. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading

