Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Lam Research makes up 2.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

LRCX stock traded up $17.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.55. The company had a trading volume of 281,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,472. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.60 and a 200 day moving average of $441.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.