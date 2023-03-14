Warther Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,992 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. FedEx makes up about 1.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,239,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

FedEx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 445,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

