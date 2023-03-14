Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,598 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

