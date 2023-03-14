Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.