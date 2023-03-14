Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1,232.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.55.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

