Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,265 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

