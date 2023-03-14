Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

