Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 328 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $207.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

