Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $484,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYW opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $106.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

