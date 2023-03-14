Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 266,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 49,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

