Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $26.12

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.12, but opened at $38.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 10,166,261 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

