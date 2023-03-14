Whalerock Point Partners LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,767,734 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,513. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

