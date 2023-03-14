Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. The company had a trading volume of 937,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.71 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $398.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

