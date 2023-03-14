Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 39,897,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,776,145. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $232.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

