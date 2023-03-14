Whalerock Point Partners LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.1% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.57. The stock had a trading volume of 470,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,448. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

