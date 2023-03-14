Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) PT Lowered to $2.50 at BTIG Research

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 427,465 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

