Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) PT Lowered to $2.50 at BTIG Research

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
UP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
