Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

About Wilhelmina International

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $19.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.67. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

