William Blair Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Market Perform

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

William Blair lowered shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Allbirds Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.15 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220 in the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.