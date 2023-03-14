William Blair Lowers Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allbirds from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Allbirds from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.15 on Friday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220 in the last 90 days. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

