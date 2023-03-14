Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 7.6 %

CANSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 6,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

