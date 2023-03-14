Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Buys $520,501.00 in Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,245. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $98.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. UBS Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

